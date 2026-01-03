How Dharmendra's 'Haqeeqat' inspired Sunny to do 'Border'

The much-awaited war drama Border 2 is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers launched a reimagined version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on January 2, 2026. At the event, actor Sunny Deol emotionally revealed that the war film Haqeeqat, starring his father and legendary actor Dharmendra , inspired him to sign Border.

Emotional moment Deol's tribute to Indian soldiers and father's legacy During the event, Deol addressed the soldiers present and expressed his deep emotional bond with the Indian Army. He said, "Pehle aap sab ko namaskar. Kaise hain aap log? Main aapke parivar ka hissa hi hoon, jabse maine Border ki hai." (First of all, my greetings to all of you. How are you all? I have been a part of your family ever since I did Border.)

Inspiration Deol's decision to do 'Border' was inspired by 'Haqeeqat' Deol fondly remembered his late father and revealed that it was Dharmendra's work that inspired him to take up Border. He said, "Maine Border ki kyunki jab maine papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, wo mujhe bohot pyari lagi thi aur main tab bohot chhota tha." "Jab main actor bana, maine tay kiya main bhi papa jaisi film karunga." The actor also spoke about how Border inspired generations of youth to join the Indian Army.