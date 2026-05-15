How did a crew member die on 'Jailer 2' set?

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old crew member died after being electrocuted on the sets of Rajinikanth 's upcoming film Jailer 2 in Chennai. The victim, identified as Karthikeyan, was reportedly working on the construction of a house-like set when he suffered the fatal electric shock. The accident took place at a private studio in Panaiyur area during ongoing shoot work at Adityaram Film City on East Coast Road.

Ongoing inquiry Investigation launched into the matter The Kanathur Police Station officials have launched an investigation into the accident. They are currently inspecting the location to determine if all mandatory safety protocols and electrical safety measures were properly followed on set. An FIR is yet to be filed, but further probe is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to Karthikeyan's death. The film's team has not issued any statement regarding this incident as of Friday morning.

Film production About 'Jailer 2' Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film will see the return of Ramya Krishnan as Muthuvel Pandian's wife and Mirnaa as his daughter-in-law. The ensemble cast includes Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, Jatin Sarna, Mithun Chakraborty, Santhanam, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vijay Sethupathi. Nora Fatehi is also rumored to be a part of the project in a dance number.

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