Elisabeth Moss: The roles that made her a household name

Elisabeth Moss has become a household name, thanks to her performances in some of the most acclaimed OTT series. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her ability to portray complex characters with depth and nuance. Her work has not only earned her critical acclaim but also a dedicated fan following. Here's how Moss's career has been shaped by these roles.

#1 'The Handmaid's Tale' impact The Handmaid's Tale has been a defining moment in Moss's career. The Hulu series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel, has showcased her range as an actor. Playing Offred, Moss has brought to life the struggles of women in a dystopian society. The show has won several awards and accolades, cementing Moss's reputation as one of the leading actors of our time.

#2 'Top of the Lake' accolades Top of the Lake is another series that has been instrumental in defining Moss's career trajectory. The mystery drama, directed by Jane Campion, has allowed her to showcase her versatility as she plays detective Robin Griffin. The series has received critical acclaim and even won Moss a Golden Globe nomination, further establishing her prowess in front of the camera.

#3 'Mad Men' legacy continues While Mad Men was not a OTT series, its legacy continues to influence Moss's career today. Her role as Peggy Olson on AMC's critically acclaimed show was a breakthrough for her. The series paved the way for more complex female characters on television and showcased Moss's ability to evolve with her roles over time.