5 unrealistic things 'Glee' shows about high school musicals

American TV series Glee is famous for its take on high school musicals, but it has also been criticized for misrepresenting certain aspects of the genre. While the show brought a new life to musical numbers and made them popular among a wider audience, it also glossed over some realities of high school musicals. Here are five ways Glee misrepresents high school musicals.

#1 Overemphasis on competition One of the most glaring misrepresentations in Glee is the overemphasis on competition. The series often depicts high school musical programs as being hyper-competitive, with students obsessed with winning trophies over enjoying the art of performance. In reality, most high school musicals focus on collaboration and personal growth, rather than cutthroat competition. This portrayal can give viewers a skewed perception of what participating in a school musical really means.

#2 Idealized character portrayals Glee also presents idealized versions of characters in its depiction of high school life and musicals. The characters are often portrayed as being exceptionally talented and having perfect lives, which is not the case for most students in real life. This idealization can make it hard for viewers to relate to or understand the challenges that come with being part of a real-life high school production.

#3 Simplified storylines The storylines in Glee are often simplified for dramatic effect, which can lead to unrealistic portrayals of both musical productions and teenage life. The series tends to focus on melodrama and conflict resolution within a short time frame, rather than exploring the complexities involved in creating a successful musical or navigating teenage relationships. This simplification can detract from the true essence of what makes high school musicals special.

#4 Lack of diversity in casting Despite its attempts at inclusivity, Glee has been criticized for its lack of diversity in casting when it comes to representing different cultures and backgrounds accurately within its storyline arcs. While it does feature some diverse characters, they are often not given enough depth or development compared to their peers. This imbalance can be detrimental to fostering an understanding of cultural representation through performing arts programs at schools.