Virtual K-pop group Plave wins defamation case against online user

A South Korean court has ordered a social media user to pay 5,00,000 won ($360/£265) for defaming a K-pop boy band composed of virtual characters. The ruling, delivered in May and made public this month, is one of the first to address the issue of defamation against virtual K-pop idols. The case involved Plave, a popular virtual boyband with over one million YouTube subscribers.

Legal action What was the case about? Last year, Vlast, the agency managing Plave, filed a civil lawsuit against a social media user for posting derogatory comments about the group online. The defendant had made several posts targeting Plave in July 2024, some of which contained profanity. They argued that their comments were directed at the fictional characters and not the real people behind them.

Ruling details Court rejected defendant's argument The court rejected the defendant's argument, stating that if an avatar is widely recognized as representing a real person, then attacks on the avatar also extend to the real person. The agency had sought 6.5 million won for each of the five performers behind Plave, citing emotional distress caused by the comments. However, the court awarded them only a fraction of that amount: 1,00,000 won each.