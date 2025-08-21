Why 'Glee' made arts cool again in classrooms

Glee left a lasting legacy on school arts by highlighting the educational value of music and performance. It showed how transformative the arts can be in nurturing creativity, teamwork, and confidence among students. Its diverse characters and the narrative of a high school glee club inspired schools to enrich their arts programs, resulting in increased student engagement and participation.

#1 Increased enrollment in arts programs After the popularity of Glee, many schools noted a rise in enrollment for their arts programs. The show's depiction of a lively and accepting glee club inspired students who may have never thought of participating in such activities. This resulted in the formation of more diverse groups in music, drama, and dance classes. Schools started appreciating the worth these programs added to not just students' lives but also their own.

#2 Boosted funding for arts education Interestingly, the success of Glee also led to more funding for arts education. As students and their parents got interested, schools were pushed to put more money into these programs. This would often lead to improved facilities, access to good instruments, and hiring of talented instructors. The increased visibility of arts education helped push for its importance alongside traditional academic subjects.

#3 Enhanced student collaboration skills One of the most important things Glee highlighted was the collaborative nature of performing arts. Students engaged in glee clubs or similar activities picked up valuable teamwork skills as they worked in unison towards common goals like performances or competitions. These experiences taught them the art of communicating well with peers from different backgrounds while cultivating mutual respect and understanding—skills that are important both in and out of classrooms.