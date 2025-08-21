Box office collection: 'Coolie' zooms past 'War 2's global earnings
Rajinikanth's Coolie has pulled ahead of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2, collecting a huge ₹432cr worldwide in just one week since their August 14 release.
Both films have faced a tough time drawing crowds, but Coolie still managed to outpace big titles like Brahmastra Part One and Kantara.
War 2, meanwhile, earned ₹307cr globally, with most of its money coming from Indian theaters.
OTT update: When and where to watch both movies
Even with all-star casts, both movies struggled after opening weekend—especially War 2, which saw a sharp drop during the weekdays and overseas earnings just below $8 million.
If you missed them in theaters: War 2 (directed by Ayan Mukerji) will be streaming on Netflix after its run ends. Coolie is expected to hit Prime Video for OTTplay Premium users around September 11 or 12.