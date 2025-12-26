Salman Khan to celebrate 60th birthday with family, directors

A source told the portal, "Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with." "A special video featuring messages from all his directors over his cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor." The insider said it'll be a personal gesture.

Tradition continues

Khan's birthday celebrations to follow familiar format

The celebrations are expected to remain low-key, other than Khan stepping out to cut his cake. The actor has always celebrated his birthday at his farmhouse, with paparazzi capturing him in a brief moment of celebration. This milestone birthday holds special significance as Khan is the last of Bollywood's iconic Khans to turn 60. Shah Rukh Khan (November 2) and Aamir Khan (March 14) have already crossed this milestone. Meanwhile, he will be next seen in Battle of Galwan.