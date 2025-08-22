How Margot Robbie turned bold choices into Hollywood stardom

From a girl-next-door in Australia to a cultural icon in America, Margot Robbie has done it all, and then some. From the Australian soap operas to Hollywood, Robbie's journey has been paved with some shrewd choices and unforgettable performances. Whether it is her versatility or the charm she exudes, Robbie has taken the world by storm. Here's looking at how Robbie became America's cultural icon.

#1 Breakthrough role in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' Robbie's first taste of fame was through The Wolf of Wall Street. Playing Naomi Lapaglia, she proved her mettle along with veterans of the industry. The movie's success launched her into the limelight, making her the toast of critics. The role not only proved she can stand her ground with Hollywood giants but also paved the way for bigger opportunities, laying a solid career foundation.

#2 Versatility across genres Robbie's knack for slipping effortlessly between genres has been key to cementing her icon status. Be it a dramatic role like Tonya Harding in I, Tonya or a high-octane one like Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, she always gives a riveting performance. Her readiness to take on various characters speaks of not just versatility but also a willingness to challenge herself artistically, leaving audiences spellbound all over the globe.

#3 Entrepreneurial ventures and production company Apart from acting, Robbie also leaped into entrepreneurship by co-founding LuckyChap Entertainment. The production company aims to promote female-driven stories and empower women in the industry. Through projects like Birds of Prey and Promising Young Woman, LuckyChap Entertainment has played a major role in diversifying stories on screen. Her behind-the-scenes involvement speaks volumes about Robbie's commitment to changing Hollywood for the better.