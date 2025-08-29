Next Article
How Marvel can introduce X-Men into the MCU
The X-Men are officially on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to Disney buying 20th Century Fox back in 2019.
But fitting them into the current MCU timeline isn't simple.
One idea? The 2018 Blip from Infinity War could be used as a reason for their sudden arrival.
Theories on how mutants will join Marvel's universe
Marvel might use the multiverse (especially after Avengers: Secret Wars drops in 2027) to introduce alternate realities where mutants have always existed.
There's also talk of bringing back Scarlet Witch or involving Celestials as possible ways to blend X-Men into MCU stories.
However it happens, adding the X-Men means more heroes and fresh stories for fans to look forward to.