How 'NCIS' nails real-life forensic science

The popular television series NCIS has been praised for its portrayal of forensic science. The show, which revolves around a team of special agents, uses forensic science to solve crimes. While it is a work of fiction, NCIS gives an insight into how forensic science works. Here are five ways NCIS portrays forensic science accurately.

#1 Accurate depiction of forensic techniques NCIS accurately depicts various forensic techniques used in real-life investigations. From DNA analysis to fingerprint matching, the show highlights how these methods are used to solve crimes. By showing these techniques in action, NCIS gives viewers an understanding of the scientific processes involved in criminal investigations.

#2 Emphasis on teamwork in investigations Another aspect where NCIS shines is its depiction of teamwork in forensic investigations. The series highlights how different experts come together to solve cases. From forensic scientists to field agents, each member plays a crucial role in the investigation process. This collaborative approach mirrors real-life scenarios where multiple disciplines are involved.

#3 Realistic portrayal of crime scene processing NCIS also does a commendable job of showcasing how crime scenes are processed. The show highlights the importance of preserving evidence and conducting thorough searches. It also shows how agents collect evidence meticulously to ensure it holds up in court. This attention to detail gives viewers a glimpse into the complexities of crime scene investigations.

#4 Focus on technological advancements The series also highlights the role of technology in modern forensic science. From advanced imaging techniques to digital forensics, NCIS showcases how technology has revolutionized crime-solving methods. By highlighting these advancements, the show gives an insight into how modern tools aid forensic experts.