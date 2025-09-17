The OTT strategy that boosted Riz Ahmed's career

Versatile actor and musician Riz Ahmed has adeptly maneuvered the changing terrain of entertainment by adapting to the OTT era. From independent films to big blockbusters, Ahmed has been able to leverage OTT platforms to grow his career. Not only did the transition widen his audience, but it also opened doors to varied roles that mainstream cinema wouldn't have provided. Here's how he did it.

#1 Embracing diverse roles Ahmed's willingness to take on a diverse range of roles has played a key role in his career reinvention. By headlining projects across genres and themes, he demonstrated his range as an actor. Not only did this get him noticed, but it also allowed him to reach larger audiences who consume content on OTT platforms. His performances have been critically acclaimed, further cementing his status as a versatile artist.

#2 Leveraging OTT platforms Ahmed made the most of the boom in OTT services by being a part of projects that were released directly online. These platforms offered him the chance to be a part of unique stories that may not have been made for traditional theaters. The ease of access made it possible for more viewers across the globe to discover his work, making him more global.

#3 Collaborating with emerging filmmakers By working with up-and-coming filmmakers, Ahmed accessed new-age stories and contemporary styles of storytelling in the age of OTT. These projects often turned out to be critically acclaimed, as audiences looking for new experiences on the internet connected with them. Working with new talent also kept Ahmed's performances fresh and exciting.