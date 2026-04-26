How Rodgers recreated Jackson's iconic looks for 'Michael' biopic

Rodgers used Swarovski crystals and Levi's

Rodgers got creative by digging through vintage magazines and studying old photos to nail every detail, right down to the exact shade of red for "Thriller" and "Beat It."

She used materials like Swarovski crystals and even made sure MJ's love for Levi's jeans showed up on screen.

As she put it, "I was very particular about the weight of the fabric, the sheen of the fabric to replicate what was worn during that era,"