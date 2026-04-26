How Rodgers recreated Jackson's iconic looks for 'Michael' biopic
The new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, casts Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop and promises a deep dive into MJ's legendary looks, from his early days to the iconic 1988 Victory Tour.
Costume designer Marci Rodgers took on the challenge of recreating these outfits with access to Michael Jackson's clothing archive to examine some of the pieces.
Rodgers used Swarovski crystals and Levi's
Rodgers got creative by digging through vintage magazines and studying old photos to nail every detail, right down to the exact shade of red for "Thriller" and "Beat It."
She used materials like Swarovski crystals and even made sure MJ's love for Levi's jeans showed up on screen.
As she put it, "I was very particular about the weight of the fabric, the sheen of the fabric to replicate what was worn during that era,"