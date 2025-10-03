'Scrubs' funniest pranks that made hospital life hilarious

Scrubs, the popular medical comedy-drama, is famous for its quirky portrayal of hospital life. From the day-to-day lives of doctors and nurses to the unexpected pranks that keep the atmosphere light, the show gives an interesting insight into how humor is an important part of the medical profession. Here are some of the most memorable pranks from Scrubs that show how humor can make even the toughest of days a little easier.

#1 The infamous janitor's revenge One of the most iconic prank storylines in Scrubs is the ongoing feud between JD and the janitor. Their rivalry leads to a series of hilarious pranks, with the janitor always getting the upper hand. From putting JD's car on the roof to hiding his belongings, these pranks show how creativity and persistence can lead to some truly unforgettable moments.

#2 Turk's dance-off challenge Turk's dance-off challenge with Dr. Cox is another memorable moment that highlights the show's unique blend of humor and camaraderie. In this scene, Turk challenges Dr. Cox to a dance-off as part of a prank to distract him from his serious demeanor. The unexpected turn of events not only lightens the mood but also showcases the playful side of their relationship.

#3 Carla's practical joke on Turk Carla pulls off an elaborate practical joke on Turk by pretending she has lost her voice. She communicates through exaggerated gestures and written notes throughout the day, leaving Turk confused and amused. This prank highlights how well they know each other, while also adding an element of surprise that keeps viewers entertained.