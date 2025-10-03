Taylor Swift's new album breaks Spotify; app crashes for users

The outage peaked at nearly 900 on DownDetector, a website that monitors such issues based on user reports. A majority of users (65%) reported that the Spotify app crashed on their iOS and Android devices when they attempted to stream the album. Some users, around 22%, also complained about the website not working. Swifties took to social media to express their frustration with Spotify for glitching during the album's release.

Album details

'The Life of a Showgirl' features only 1 collaboration

The Life of a Showgirl features 12 tracks, with only one collaboration. Sabrina Carpenter is featured on the last song, which is also the album's title track. The album has been produced by Swedish musicians Max Martin and Shellback. Swift previously collaborated with them on her album Red, and they are known for producing hits like I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, and We Are Never Getting Back Together.