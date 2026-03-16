How 'Sinners' cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history at Oscars
Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman (and the first woman of color) to win Best Cinematography at the 98th Academy Awards for Sinners.
In nearly a century of Oscars, only four women have ever even been nominated in this category.
Arkapaw's impressive awards season
This win isn't just about one trophy: it's a big moment for representation behind the camera.
Before her Oscar, Arkapaw picked up top honors from BAFTA and NAACP Image Awards, and was already known for her work on films and series such as Palo Alto, Teen Spirit, The Last Showgirl, Loki, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Pushing boundaries with 'Sinners'
For Sinners, a period vampire horror film exploring race, Arkapaw teamed up again with director Ryan Coogler.
She brought fresh technical moves to Hollywood by using IMAX 65-mm and Ultra Panavision 70 cameras in creative ways, helping the film land a record 16 nominations.
A look at her career
From indie films like Palo Alto to Marvel's Loki series, Arkapaw's range is huge.
Her latest win cements her as one of Hollywood's most innovative cinematographers, someone young filmmakers can look up to.