How Snoop Dogg went from hip-hop star to global brand

Born Calvin Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg has become a cultural icon in America with his multifaceted career and unique persona. From the West Coast rap scene in the early 1990s, Snoop quickly gained fame with his distinctive voice and laid-back style. Over the years, Snoop's expanded his influence beyond music into various entertainment sectors, solidifying his status as a household name. His journey reflects adaptability and an ability to connect with diverse audiences.

#1 Rise in the music industry Snoop Dogg's meteoric rise started when he collaborated with Dr. Dre on 1992's album The Chronic. His debut album Doggystyle came next in 1993, hitting the number one spot on Billboard charts and selling over 800,000 copies in its first week alone. The success made him a force in hip-hop. His smooth delivery and catchy hooks struck a chord, defining the sound of West Coast rap.

#2 Diversification into acting and television Beyond music, Snoop Dogg also took on acting and television hosting gigs that expanded his audience. He starred in films such as Starsky & Hutch and hosted shows like Snoop Dogg's Father Hood. These endeavors highlighted his charisma and comic timing, letting him connect with audiences who may not know him for his music. This diversification further cemented his place as an entertainer, beyond a rapper.

#3 Entrepreneurial ventures Snoop Dogg's entrepreneurial spirit is apparent from his several businesses. He launched successful ventures such as clothing lines and digital media platforms like Merry Jane, dedicated to cannabis culture. While these businesses reflect his personal interests, they also tap into emerging markets. By associating himself with trends that appeal to younger generations, he has remained relevant across generations.

#4 Influence on pop culture Snoop Dogg's influence runs deep into pop culture through collaborations with artists spanning genres from Katy Perry to Willie Nelson. His iconic voice often features in commercials for major brands- be it PepsiCo products or video games like Call of Duty. The omnipresence keeps the 51-year-old at the top of the public mind while also cementing his status as a malleable cultural figure.