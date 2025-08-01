Next Article
How to get Andy Sachs's style from 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and her latest on-set outfit is turning heads.
She's blending summer and fall vibes with a suede blazer, snake-print boots, and slouchy cuffed jeans—a fresh update on her iconic 2006 style.
Budget-friendly options
Hathaway's outfit mixes comfort with style and nods to how her character has grown.
If you want to try it yourself, there are budget-friendly cuffed jeans on Amazon like Roswear's for $38 or Grapent's starting at $37.
Levi's Boyfriend Jeans and Gap High-Rise Wide-Leg Cuffed Jeans are great picks too—making it easy to channel Andy Sachs as the seasons change.