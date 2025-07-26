Hrithik-Jr. NTR's 'War 2' trailer becomes 3rd most-watched

Trails behind 'Dunki,' 'Sky Force'

The Hindi version led with 26 million views, followed by Telugu at 22 million and Tamil at 6.4 million—showing off serious pan-India appeal.

Still, War 2 trails behind Dunki (58.5 million) and Sky Force (57.7 million) in total trailer views so far.

Following up on the hit War (2019), this sequel is set to deliver even more high-energy action when it hits theaters soon!