Hrithik-Jr. NTR's 'War 2' trailer becomes 3rd most-watched
The War 2 trailer just dropped on July 25, 2025, and it's already making waves—racking up 54.4 million views in a single day across languages, making it the third most-watched Bollywood trailer on YouTube.
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film lands August 14, 2025.
Fans are hyped about the action-packed visuals, though some feel things look a bit over-the-top.
Trails behind 'Dunki,' 'Sky Force'
The Hindi version led with 26 million views, followed by Telugu at 22 million and Tamil at 6.4 million—showing off serious pan-India appeal.
Still, War 2 trails behind Dunki (58.5 million) and Sky Force (57.7 million) in total trailer views so far.
Following up on the hit War (2019), this sequel is set to deliver even more high-energy action when it hits theaters soon!