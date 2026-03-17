'Mess': Hrithik Roshan to produce comedy film for Prime Video

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is set to produce a new comedy feature film for Prime Video India , reported Variety India. Titled Mess, this will be the second collaboration between Roshan and the streaming giant after Storm, a thriller series currently in post-production. Rajesh A Krishnan, known for his work on the 2024 blockbuster heist comedy Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan , Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, will direct Mess.

Plot details Here's everything we know about 'Mess' Mess revolves around a group of robbers who break into the house of a man with OCD. However, they soon realize that it's not the family but they who need to survive this night-long standoff. The original screenplay was written by American writer Paul Soter and the adapted screenplay and dialogues are by Kapil Sawant. The filming is expected to begin in the coming months.

Producer's statement Roshan on his collaboration with streaming platform Roshan said, "Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films." "Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly." "Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for Mess has been extraordinary from the start."

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Director's perspective Krishnan on 'Mess' Krishnan, known for his work on films and series with a comedic touch, said, "Developing Mess alongside Kapil has been a truly rewarding experience - it has been great to collaborate with him once again." "The world of this film is a thrilling amalgamation of comedy and chaos, unusual enough to keep one at the edge of their seats. This film has been a creatively fulfilling and collaborative experience."

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