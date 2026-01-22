Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to Vir Das's debut film 'Happy Patel'
Hrithik Roshan just gave a big thumbs-up to Vir Das's first directorial, the spy comedy "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos."
Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Hrithik said he was "very very entertained" and loved how the film mixed "incredible silliness with a relentless screenplay." He congratulated Vir on pulling it off.
What's 'Happy Patel' about?
The movie, co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, dropped on January 16 and features Das as Happy Smith Waisley—the adopted son of two gay British secret agents.
The story follows him on a wild mission in Goa to save a British national from the local don, Mama.
The cast is stacked with Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, plus cameos from Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.
How did Vir Das respond?
Vir shared Hrithik's review online and wrote back: "Hrithik, May every comedy lover and first time Filmaker find a star like you. You're magic on screen, and it falls on us smaller silly spies too. Thank you."
Hrithik has played spy roles in "War" and its sequel.