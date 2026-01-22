Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to Vir Das's debut film 'Happy Patel'

What's 'Happy Patel' about?

The movie, co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, dropped on January 16 and features Das as Happy Smith Waisley—the adopted son of two gay British secret agents.

The story follows him on a wild mission in Goa to save a British national from the local don, Mama.

The cast is stacked with Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, plus cameos from Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.