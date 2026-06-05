Hrithik's cryptic post sparks 'Don 3' casting buzz: What's brewing

Amid the ongoing feud between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3, Hrithik Roshan 's recent Instagram post has sparked speculation about his potential involvement in the franchise. The actor expressed a desire to play more complex roles, similar to his character Zaffar from Zoya Akhtar's 2009 film Luck By Chance. Fans interpreted this as a subtle pitch for a role in Don 3, especially after Zoya's comment on his post.

Fan theories Fans speculate Roshan's role in 'Don 3' Zoya's comment on Roshan's post, "Let's get that coffee," with hug and heart emojis, further ignited fans' hopes of a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Roshan's casting in Don 3. One fan commented, "Cheeky way to say you wanna do Don 3." Another excited fan wrote, "@zoieakhtar is it DON 3 bro." Theories were also shared on Reddit, with one user saying, "I feel he is subtly pitching for Don 3 to Farhan."

Direct communication Why fans think Roshan won't pitch himself for 'Don 3' However, some fans questioned why Roshan would indirectly pitch himself for Don 3 on Instagram, given his close relationship with Akhtar. One Redditor wrote, "I mean they are childhood friends and he has worked on two of Farhan's most celebrated movies. Do you really think if Hrithik wants to 'pitch' for Don 3, he will do it via IG?" Another user agreed, "I know right! I was like, woh direct baat nahi karlega?"

Advertisement