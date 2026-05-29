Shah Rukh Khan out of 'Jailer 2,' Hrithik Roshan approached

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has opted out of a special cameo in the much-anticipated film Jailer 2 due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming actioner King. Now, the filmmakers have approached Hrithik Roshan for the role, reported Mid-Day. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is one of the most-awaited pan-India films after Rajinikanth 's blockbuster Jailer in 2023.

Release date 'Jailer 2' likely to hit theaters in September According to Filmfare, Jailer 2 is slated to hit theaters on September 11, with the makers reportedly confident that the release date is locked. "This will lead up to the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, giving the film an extended weekend and holiday run," it shared.

Star cameos 'Jailer 2' to continue trend of surprise appearances Like its predecessor, Jailer 2 is also expected to have several surprise appearances from stars across different film industries. The 2023 blockbuster had actors like Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar in key cameo roles. Director Nelson reportedly wants to continue this trend in Jailer 2 as well.

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