Shah Rukh Khan won't be joining Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2': Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly declined a cameo role in the upcoming Tamil film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth . According to Pinkvilla, the actor wants to keep his look and screen presence exclusive to his next release King. A source told the portal, "The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a five-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea."

Film priority SRK wants to keep his look exclusive to 'King' The source added, "However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana's big-screen launch." "In a respectful conversation" with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer 2 could be aligned post King." He has a certain look in King that he doesn't want to carry in any other film before that.

Mutual respect Khan personally spoke to Rajinikanth after this Despite declining the cameo, Khan reportedly holds Rajinikanth in high regard and is eager to work with him in the future. "Shah Rukh Khan has also personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future," the source added. The Jailer 2 team is now looking for another top superstar for the role originally intended for Khan.

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Scheduling conflict 'Mutually and amicably decided to part ways': Source The Jailer 2 team had initially approached Khan for a five-day shoot in April. However, due to his current commitments and the scheduling conflict with King, both parties amicably decided to part ways. The source added, "The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December. Given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo."

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