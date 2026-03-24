Hrithik Roshan meets Ryan Gosling for 'Project Hail Mary' promo Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan and Hollywood's Ryan Gosling just had a virtual meetup that got fans buzzing.

They talked about Gosling's new movie, Project Hail Mary (set to release in India on March 26, 2026), where he plays an astronaut with amnesia on a mission to save humanity.

Roshan, who's promoting the film in India, pointed out how its big themes connect with people everywhere.