Hrithik Roshan meets Ryan Gosling for 'Project Hail Mary' promo
Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan and Hollywood's Ryan Gosling just had a virtual meetup that got fans buzzing.
They talked about Gosling's new movie, Project Hail Mary (set to release in India on March 26, 2026), where he plays an astronaut with amnesia on a mission to save humanity.
Roshan, who's promoting the film in India, pointed out how its big themes connect with people everywhere.
Comparing 'Project Hail Mary' to 'Koi Mil Gaya'
The two stars compared Project Hail Mary to Roshan's own classic Koi Mil Gaya, showing how sci-fi stories can cross cultures and spark real emotions.
Both actors shared genuine respect for each other's work, making this crossover feel like a win for fans of both worlds.
More about the film and its cast
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Huller and Ken Leung.
The film will drop in multiple languages, aiming to reach audiences worldwide, and it highlights just how much Bollywood and Hollywood are teaming up these days.