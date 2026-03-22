'Deeply fulfilling journey': Hrithik thanks 'Storm' team in heartfelt note

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is making his debut as a producer in the streaming space with the upcoming Prime Video thriller Storm . The series, set in Mumbai, is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh and features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F , Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. The first look teaser of the series was unveiled during Prime Video's latest slate announcement. Now, Roshan has shared photos from the event and expressed gratitude toward his team.

Actor's note Roshan's note to his team In his note, Roshan wrote, "Storm has been a deeply fulfilling journey for me. It began years ago with a conversation with Ajitpal - a mind I truly admire for his clarity, his humanity, and cinematic vision." "Today, to see it come alive feels incredibly special. I'm proud of this show, not just for its nuanced writing or the way it has been brought to screen, but for the people behind it."

Team appreciation The team worked long hours Roshan further thanked his team members who worked 16-hour days. "To every single person on this team who gave 16-hour days to make this real, I see you, and I'm grateful," he wrote. He also expressed gratitude toward his cousin Eshaan, who is co-producing the series with him. "Eshaan, my brother, a silent warrior, a gentle giant, thank you for leading with such grace and strength." "Ajitpal, my friend and collaborator, it's been an honor walking this path with you."

Advertisement