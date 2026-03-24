Hrithik Roshan praises 'Dhurandhar 2' actor, celebrity trainer Ahmed

From trainer to actor: Ahmed's inspiring journey

Ahmed's story is all about grit. He grew up dealing with dyslexia and left a cushy call center job to chase his passion for fitness, starting out at a small gym in Janakpuri.

He became the number one trainer for Fitness First in Asia early in his time with the chain and later trained leading actors such as Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.

Director Aditya Dhar later spotted him and cast him in Dhurandhar 2, proving sometimes the best plot twists happen off-screen.