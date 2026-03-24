Hrithik Roshan praises 'Dhurandhar 2' actor, celebrity trainer Ahmed
Hrithik Roshan just gave a big shoutout to Mustafa Ahmed for his standout role as Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
The film, which dropped on March 19, is smashing box office records, earning over ₹100 crore on its first day.
Besides acting, Ahmed is known for training Bollywood celebrities behind the scenes.
From trainer to actor: Ahmed's inspiring journey
Ahmed's story is all about grit. He grew up dealing with dyslexia and left a cushy call center job to chase his passion for fitness, starting out at a small gym in Janakpuri.
He became the number one trainer for Fitness First in Asia early in his time with the chain and later trained leading actors such as Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.
Director Aditya Dhar later spotted him and cast him in Dhurandhar 2, proving sometimes the best plot twists happen off-screen.