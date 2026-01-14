Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil 2' confirmed? Director promises 'far deadlier' sequel

Director's hint

Gupta teased 'Kaabil 2' with cryptic social media post

A journalist was praising the film online, as she pondered when we will see its next part. Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to reply to her, saying, "IT'S R E FLA D Y ! ! ! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!" Fans have since been buzzing with excitement over Roshan's return as Bhatnagar. The original film was praised for its emotional depth and Roshan's nuanced performance, which critics and audiences alike noted carried the film single-handedly.