Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil 2' confirmed? Director promises 'far deadlier' sequel
Sanjay Gupta, the director of the acclaimed 2017 revenge thriller Kaabil, has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. The film featured Hrithik Roshan as Rohan Bhatnagar, a blind voice artist on a quest for justice after his life is turned upside down by tragedy. The news comes nearly a year after Roshan himself expressed interest in a sequel.
Gupta teased 'Kaabil 2' with cryptic social media post
A journalist was praising the film online, as she pondered when we will see its next part. Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to reply to her, saying, "IT'S R E FLA D Y ! ! ! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!" Fans have since been buzzing with excitement over Roshan's return as Bhatnagar. The original film was praised for its emotional depth and Roshan's nuanced performance, which critics and audiences alike noted carried the film single-handedly.
The original film was a performance-driven thriller that showcased Roshan's ability to blend vulnerability with intensity. With Yami Gautam Dhar starring as his wife, Roshan brought the daily struggles of blind people to the mainstream in modern Hindi cinema. And, the struggles aside, the narrative also showed us how non-blind people can fail to "see" a lot of things due to our privilege.