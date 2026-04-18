'Fighter 2' is not happening, report suggests

Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand not working on 'Fighter 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:38 pm Apr 18, 202603:38 pm

What's the story

An Instagram handle recently claimed that a sequel to Fighter (2024) is in the works and will go into production this year. The post drew a comment from Siddharth Anand, the director and one of the producers of Fighter, who reacted with an evil eye emoji. This was interpreted by many as confirmation of the news about Fighter 2. However, Bollywood Hungama has now reported that these speculations are untrue.