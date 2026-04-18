Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand not working on 'Fighter 2'
What's the story
An Instagram handle recently claimed that a sequel to Fighter (2024) is in the works and will go into production this year. The post drew a comment from Siddharth Anand, the director and one of the producers of Fighter, who reacted with an evil eye emoji. This was interpreted by many as confirmation of the news about Fighter 2. However, Bollywood Hungama has now reported that these speculations are untrue.
Rumor refuted
'These rumors are baseless': Source
A source close to actor Hrithik Roshan has dismissed the rumors of Fighter 2. The source told the outlet, "There is no discussion between Hrithik and Siddharth regarding Fighter 2. These rumors are baseless." In the meantime, Roshan has announced two new projects as a producer under his HRX Films banner. He is actively involved in the creative process of Amazon Prime Video-backed web series Storm and the comedy film Mess.
Director's focus
Anand's upcoming film 'King'
Meanwhile, Anand is currently busy with his upcoming film King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan. The first look teaser of the film was released on November 2, 2025, to coincide with Khan's 60th birthday. King is set to hit theaters on December 24.