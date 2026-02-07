Hrithik Roshan to start another film before 'Krrish 4'?
The fourth installment of the Krrish franchise, Krrish 4, has reportedly been put on hold due to budget disagreements between lead actor-director Hrithik Roshan and producer Aditya Chopra. While Roshan is eyeing a budget of around ₹500cr, Chopra is keen on capping it at around ₹350cr. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "After multiple rounds of discussions, the duo have put Krrish 4 on the back burner." Now, Roshan is considering other movies before Krrish 4.
The source added, "Hrithik is also a practical guy and has taken Aditya Chopra's feedback positively." "He is relooking at certain feedback given by Adi, and at the same time in talks with other studios to fund the film." "He is also looking to start another film before completely moving into Krrish 4."
As per the outlet, Krrish 4 has been pushed to 2027. The future of the project will depend on whether Chopra agrees to Roshan's budget or if Roshan finds a new producer. Meanwhile, Roshan "has read multiple scripts and will green-light one very soon." He was last seen in War 2.