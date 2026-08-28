Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan debuts as independent artist
What's the story
Hrehaan Roshan, the son of actor Hrithik Roshan and fashion and interior designer Sussanne Khan, has made his debut as an independent artist. He released his first single titled This Heavenly Place on Friday. The track features Roshan as the singer-songwriter and guitarist, with production by Sudan and A&R by Ankur Tewari.
Music video
The music video is simple and monochromatic
The music video for This Heavenly Place is simple and monochromatic, featuring an acoustic setup that highlights Roshan's voice.
He sings in English while playing the guitar, creating a raw and intimate atmosphere.
The release has been met with an outpouring of love from his family members.
Twitter Post
See Hrithik cheering on his son
You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless ♥️ https://t.co/fh6pj5lOpo— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2026
Family support
Hrithik, Khan celebrated their son's achievement on social media
Hrithik took to X to share a video clip from the song, expressing his faith in his son's instincts.
He wrote, "You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless."
Khan also celebrated the moment in the comments on Instagram, saying, "Sooooooo overwhelmed love u beyonddddddd anytime."
Zoya Akhtar quipped, "How beautiful."
Musical lineage
Music runs in the Roshan family's veins
The family's connection to music runs deep.
The new musician's great-grandfather, named Roshan, was a renowned music composer in Hindi cinema.
His grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan is also a celebrated composer, having scored music for many hit films, including Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Now, Roshan is following this legacy as a singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Career update
Meanwhile, here's what Hrithik is up to
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter and Ayan Mukerji's War 2.
He will next be seen in a cameo role in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2.
Earlier this year, during Prime Video's slate announcement, Hrithik revealed that he is also expanding his role in the industry by turning producer.
Through HRX Films, he is backing the comedy film Mess and the upcoming series Storm.