Hrithik Roshan to produce his 1st OTT series, 'Storm'
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan is making his debut as a producer in the streaming space with Storm, an upcoming thriller-drama series set in Mumbai and coming soon to Prime Video.
The show is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, with production under HRX Films, a new move for Roshan in the streaming world.
Cast includes Parvathy, Alaya F, Srishti, Rrama, and Saba
This series puts powerful women front and center, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.
The cast was revealed at Prime Video's big event on March 19, and filming starts soon.
Roshan on why he chose this project
Roshan says he picked Storm because of its raw, layered, and powerful story and global appeal.
In his words: it felt like "the perfect opportunity" to debut as a producer in the streaming space with characters you won't forget.