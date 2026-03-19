Hrithik Roshan to produce his 1st OTT series, 'Storm' Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Hrithik Roshan is making his debut as a producer in the streaming space with Storm, an upcoming thriller-drama series set in Mumbai and coming soon to Prime Video.

The show is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, with production under HRX Films, a new move for Roshan in the streaming world.