Hrithik Roshan's new film 'Mess' announced

Film promises a wild ride of laughter and chaos

Mess promises a wild night of laughs and chaos, following robbers who break into the home of a man with OCD.

The story is adapted from Paul Soter's original script, with Indian dialogues by Kapil Sawant.

Roshan described Mess as a natural progression following Storm, while director Krishnan shared how much fun he had building this quirky chaos-comedy for viewers.

