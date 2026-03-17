Hrithik Roshan's new film 'Mess' announced
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan just revealed his new comedy film, Mess, marking his second team-up with Amazon Prime Video after last year's thriller series Storm.
Mess is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced under Roshan's HRX Films banner. Production kicks off soon.
Film promises a wild ride of laughter and chaos
Mess promises a wild night of laughs and chaos, following robbers who break into the home of a man with OCD.
The story is adapted from Paul Soter's original script, with Indian dialogues by Kapil Sawant.
Roshan described Mess as a natural progression following Storm, while director Krishnan shared how much fun he had building this quirky chaos-comedy for viewers.