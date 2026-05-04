Huma Qureshi-Rachit Singh to get married this year?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi (39) and her partner Rachit Singh are reportedly set to get married later this year. The couple, who has largely kept their relationship under wraps, is said to have already begun preparations for their wedding day. A source told Hindustan Times that they are planning an October-end or November wedding in Mumbai.
Wedding details
Intimate wedding, followed by a big reception
The source further revealed that the celebrations will be in line with Qureshi's personality. "Knowing Huma, she will have a good intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry," the source said. "May be not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception."
Relationship history
The couple got engaged last year
Speculation about their relationship had been growing for a while, with the couple being spotted together at a screening of Thamma. They also attended actor Sonakshi Sinha's wedding together. In September 2025, HT reported that they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the US. A source had said, "Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple. He proposed to her in an intimate proposal, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair."
Professional background
Who is Singh?
Singh, a Varanasi native who moved to New Delhi in 2012, briefly dabbled in modeling before relocating to Mumbai in 2016 for his entertainment career. He has since made a name for himself as an acting coach through his Rachit Singh Workshop. Meanwhile, before Singh, Qureshi was in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. The two reportedly dated for nearly three years before parting ways in 2022.