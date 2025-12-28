Next Article
Huma Qureshi turns heads in fierce 'Toxic' 1st look
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi's striking first-look poster from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is out now.
This bilingual gangster drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, brings together a star-studded cast—Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Qureshi herself.
The film is set to hit theaters on March 19 next year.
Why this reveal matters
Director Mohandas called casting Qureshi as Elizabeth "perhaps the trickiest," but praised her intensity and sophistication for bringing the character alive.
The film will release in six languages across India and is set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.