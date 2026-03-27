'Humans in the Loop' scores 7 Chetak nominations, 'Dhurandhar' leads Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

The 2026 Chetak Screen Awards nominations just dropped, mixing big Bollywood names with standout indie films.

Humans in the Loop, an indie by Aranya Sahay about a tribal data labeler at an AI center, picked up seven major nods, including best actor (female) and breakthrough debut director.

It's set to compete with Bollywood giants like Dhurandhar and Saiyaara when the awards happen on April 5 in Mumbai.