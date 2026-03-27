'Humans in the Loop' scores 7 Chetak nominations, 'Dhurandhar' leads
The 2026 Chetak Screen Awards nominations just dropped, mixing big Bollywood names with standout indie films.
Humans in the Loop, an indie by Aranya Sahay about a tribal data labeler at an AI center, picked up seven major nods, including best actor (female) and breakthrough debut director.
It's set to compete with Bollywood giants like Dhurandhar and Saiyaara when the awards happen on April 5 in Mumbai.
'Saiyaara' secures Panday Padda breakthrough nods
Dhurandhar leads this year's pack with 24 nominations, while Saiyaara follows with 17, including best film and breakthrough spots for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound scored 15 nods, and Raam Reddy's Jugnuma is also up for top directing and acting honors.
The lineup celebrates both fresh voices and familiar favorites in Indian cinema.