'The Hunger Games' actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault

Ethan Jamieson, known for his role in The Hunger Games , was arrested on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The 27-year-old actor allegedly attacked three men using a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Raleigh, North Carolina. The alleged victims have been identified only as E.F., J.M., and K.W., according to court documents obtained by People.

Incident details Details of the incident The Raleigh Police Department received a report of shots fired at 9:52pm local time on March 22. Upon arrival, they found a victim who claimed an unknown suspect on an e-bike had shot at their vehicle while they were driving. The police later identified Jamieson as the person who fired a single gunshot toward the victims' vehicle during their investigation.

Arrest history Previous arrest and sentencing Jamieson was arrested on April 8, following the incident. His bail was denied the next day, and his disposition hearing is scheduled for April 30. This isn't his first brush with the law; he was previously arrested in Raleigh for resisting a public officer in March 2025. He received a sentence for this offense on March 26.

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