'The Hunger Games' franchise will return to theaters

'Hunger Games' films returning to theaters with 'Sunrise' sneak peek

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:23 pm Jul 10, 202612:23 pm

What's the story

In a thrilling announcement for fans, all five Hunger Games films will be returning to theaters from September 3-7. This special event is being held in anticipation of the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, confirmed Variety. Each film will feature an exclusive sneak peek into this new addition to the franchise, set to premiere on November 20.