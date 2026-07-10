'Hunger Games' films returning to theaters with 'Sunrise' sneak peek
What's the story
In a thrilling announcement for fans, all five Hunger Games films will be returning to theaters from September 3-7. This special event is being held in anticipation of the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, confirmed Variety. Each film will feature an exclusive sneak peek into this new addition to the franchise, set to premiere on November 20.
Schedule
See the schedule
The five Hunger Games films will be screened in theaters on the following dates: The Hunger Games on September 3, Catching Fire on September 4, Mockingjay Part 1 on September 5, Mockingjay Part 2 on September 6, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on September 7. This special theatrical event is a collaboration between Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment.
Upcoming film
What to expect from 'Sunrise on the Reaping'
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before The Hunger Games and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) during the Second Quarter Quell. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin, Ralph Fiennes, McKenna Grace, Glenn Close, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. It is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.
Franchise
About the original franchise
The Hunger Games franchise, based on Suzanne Collins's book series, began its cinematic journey in 2012 with Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, and Donald Sutherland. The prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was released in 2023 and starred Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.