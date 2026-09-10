'Hunkkaar' trailer: Can a girl take on a god-man?
What's the story
The much-anticipated series Hunkkaar: The Roar, featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aneet Padda, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, has released its trailer. The show delves into an intense investigation sparked by 17-year-old Meenu Rawat's (Padda) allegations against a powerful cult leader named Baapji (Raghubir Yadav). What starts as a seemingly straightforward case soon turns complex as police question Meenu's innocence amid growing media scrutiny.
Media influence
Meenu under increasing scrutiny
As the investigation unfolds, Meenu finds herself at the center of increasing pressure. With Baapji being a revered figure, the case garners massive media attention.
The trailer highlights how this constant coverage begins to shape public perception of Meenu and the investigation itself.
It raises questions about what happens when a serious accusation involves a powerful person and public opinion becomes almost as influential as the investigation.
Release date
Cast and crew of the series
Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia, Hunkkaar: The Roar also features Rajesh Sharma and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.
The series is a production of Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Purple Pebble Pictures.
It will premiere on September 25 on JioHotstar.