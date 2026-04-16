'LOTR: Hunt for Gollum': Cast, crew, plot, release date

Release details

Meanwhile, here's more about the film

The Hunt for Gollum is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. The film will follow Aragorn's quest to find Gollum, as instructed by Gandalf, in order to keep the One Ring's location hidden from the dark Lord Sauron. It will take place in the years leading up to The Fellowship of the Ring and explore Gollum's corruption by the One Ring's powers.