'LOTR: Hunt for Gollum': Cast, crew, plot, release date
What's the story
Warner Bros. has unveiled the star-studded cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum at CinemaCon 2026. Directed by Andy Serkis, who will also reprise his iconic role as Gollum/Smeagol, the film will feature Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), and Lee Pace (Thranduil). New additions include Kate Winslet as Marigol and Leo Woodall as Halvard. Jamie Dornan will play Strider, later revealed to be Aragorn, in JRR Tolkien's original novel.
Release details
Meanwhile, here's more about the film
The Hunt for Gollum is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. The film will follow Aragorn's quest to find Gollum, as instructed by Gandalf, in order to keep the One Ring's location hidden from the dark Lord Sauron. It will take place in the years leading up to The Fellowship of the Ring and explore Gollum's corruption by the One Ring's powers.
Screenwriting team
Know more about the upcoming film
The Hunt for Gollum will be adapted from Tolkien's work by original trilogy screenwriters Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. The film is a prequel to the original Lord of the Rings films, which were released in 2001-2003 and grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide while winning 17 Academy Awards.