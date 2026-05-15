Amazon begins hunt for new James Bond 

The search for the next James Bond has officially begun, with Amazon MGM Studios reportedly starting auditions for the iconic role in recent weeks. The studio has enlisted Oscar-nominated casting director Nina Gold to help find the next actor to play the famed British spy. A statement from Amazon MGM Studios said , "The search for the next James Bond is underway."

Casting details Gold's previous work includes major franchises While Gold has not publicly commented on her involvement, a report by Variety stated that production sources have confirmed her participation. The casting director is known for her work on major franchises and critically acclaimed productions such as Game of Thrones, The Crown, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Les Miserables, The Martian, and Conclave.

Production insights Production details of next 'Bond' film Debbie McWilliams, who worked on The Living Daylights, GoldenEye, and Casino Royale, helped cast Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig as Bond. The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, of the Dune franchise fame. It will be produced by Amy Pascal of the Spider-Man films and David Heyman of the Harry Potter series, with a script from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

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