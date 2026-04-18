Hyderabad theater icon Khan dies, famed for 'Adrak ke panje'

'Adrak ke Panje' set Guinness record

Adrak ke Panje wasn't just popular: it set a Guinness World Record in 1984 as the longest-running solo performance ever.

Khan's influence on Hyderabad's cultural scene is massive, and his work continues to inspire new generations of theater lovers.

His mortal remains were laid to rest on April 18 brought together family members, colleagues, and admirers from the theater fraternity to honor his legacy.