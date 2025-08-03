'I copied him,' Rekha on how Amitabh influenced her acting
In a rare chat with Rediff, Rekha reflected on her journey and how Amitabh Bachchan shaped her acting.
She admitted, "When a critic pointed out that I had copied him in Madam X, I agreed," showing just how much they inspired each other early on.
The two starred together in classics like Silsila and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.
How their career trajectories intertwined
Rekha and Bachchan teamed up for nearly 10 films from the mid-70s to early 80s.
Their chemistry was a hit with audiences—and even sparked off-screen rumors—but Rekha says it was really about growing as actors together during those years.
More than just an actor to her
Talking about his cultural influence, Rekha said, "If you saw a crowd in those days from a top angle, you just saw a whole sea of heads with the Amitabh hairstyle."
For her, the biggest compliment from him was simply getting to work side by side—a nod to their lasting respect for each other.