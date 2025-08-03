'I copied him,' Rekha on how Amitabh influenced her acting

Rekha and Bachchan teamed up for nearly 10 films from the mid-70s to early 80s. Their chemistry was a hit with audiences—and even sparked off-screen rumors—but Rekha says it was really about growing as actors together during those years.

More than just an actor to her

Talking about his cultural influence, Rekha said, "If you saw a crowd in those days from a top angle, you just saw a whole sea of heads with the Amitabh hairstyle."

For her, the biggest compliment from him was simply getting to work side by side—a nod to their lasting respect for each other.