'Stranger Things 5' teaser: Vecna's back, and Hawkins is in danger
Netflix just dropped the first look at Stranger Things 5, and things are getting wild—Hawkins is under military lockdown, Eleven's got new powers, and the whole crew is back together to take on Vecna one last time.
The teaser really leans into the tension but also shows how everyone's sticking together as threats get bigger.
Final season split into 2 parts
The final season rolls out in two parts: episodes 1-4 land November 26, and the rest of the episodes follow on December 25, 2025.
Expect eight episodes with titles like "The Crawl" and "The Rightside Up," hinting we'll finally see what happens with the Upside Down.
The core cast returns (hello again Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard), plus some new faces for this epic sendoff set with a time jump to fall 1987.
