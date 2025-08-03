'Stranger Things 5' teaser: Vecna's back, and Hawkins is in danger

Final season split into 2 parts

The final season rolls out in two parts: episodes 1-4 land November 26, and the rest of the episodes follow on December 25, 2025.

Expect eight episodes with titles like "The Crawl" and "The Rightside Up," hinting we'll finally see what happens with the Upside Down.

The core cast returns (hello again Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard), plus some new faces for this epic sendoff set with a time jump to fall 1987.

```