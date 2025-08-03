OTT: What is the plot of 'Sattamum Needhiyum' Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

"Sattamum Needhiyum" is a Telugu courtroom drama series that dropped on July 18, 2025.

The story kicks off when Sundaramoorthy, a notary public, witnesses a father's heartbreaking act in court after the system fails his missing daughter.

Moved by this, Sundaramoorthy joins forces with Aruna, an idealistic young lawyer, to take on the legal system.

The series is available in both Telugu and Hindi.