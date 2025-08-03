OTT: What is the plot of 'Sattamum Needhiyum'
"Sattamum Needhiyum" is a Telugu courtroom drama series that dropped on July 18, 2025.
The story kicks off when Sundaramoorthy, a notary public, witnesses a father's heartbreaking act in court after the system fails his missing daughter.
Moved by this, Sundaramoorthy joins forces with Aruna, an idealistic young lawyer, to take on the legal system.
The series is available in both Telugu and Hindi.
Themes, episodes, streaming details
Across seven episodes, the series dives into themes like corruption and social injustice in India's courts.
Written by Sooriya Prathap S and directed by first-timer Balaji Selvaraj, it's available to stream on Zee5 (subscription required).
Cast and crew
The show has been praised for its intense storytelling and honest look at justice gone wrong. It holds a solid 7.7/10 rating on IMDb.
The cast includes Shanmugham in a key role, with production led by Sasikala Prabhakaran and music from Vibin Baskar.