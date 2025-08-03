Sydney Sweeney's Republican registration sparks 'cancel culture' debate
Sydney Sweeney is facing heat after her Republican Party registration in Florida went viral, just as her American Eagle "great jeans" campaign was accused of pushing racist themes.
Trump's team called the backlash "cancel culture run amok," but Sweeney hasn't commented yet.
Viral post showed she registered as a Republican in June
A viral post showed public records confirming Sweeney registered as a Republican in June 2024.
This surfaced right after critics slammed her American Eagle ad for alleged racist undertones, though the brand insisted, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story."
She previously faced political backlash in 2022
Sweeney has dealt with political backlash before—like in 2022, when photos from a family party showed "Make Sixty Great Again" hats and "Blue Lives Matter" shirts.
She clarified these were misunderstood and involved family friends.