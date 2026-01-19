'I cried a lot': Jaideep Ahlawat on Manoj Bajpayee's call

Paatal Lok was Ahlawat's big break after years of struggle—he landed the lead role at 40. Bajpayee's praise meant a lot; he even joked, "Please open a film institute. I want to become your student." The chat happened while promoting The Family Man S3, which just became Prime Video India's most-watched series in its first week.

On actors supporting each other

Bajpayee also opened up about why actors rarely hype each other up—"In our industry, actors will never praise each other. They'll never call to appreciate someone's work because they are very insecure."

He praised Ahlawat's acting, saying, "He's just playing his character. He's an FTII graduate. He's a great actor," showing some genuine respect between two talented performers.