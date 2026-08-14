'I don't rehearse': Sunny Deol reveals his acting process

Deol plays Sikandar Mirza in Batwara 1947, a role he prepared for by focusing on authenticity.

"My character, Sikandar Mirza, had to look authentic, not some larger-than-life superhero," he said.

He also revealed his unique approach to acting, stating that he doesn't rehearse or use glycerine to induce tears.

"I don't rehearse, I can't mug lines. I can't read out my lines...The character has to grow. Those are not just dialogues. That is the character's thought at that moment."