'I don't rehearse': Sunny Deol reveals his acting process
What's the story
Sunny Deol, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 40 years, is known for his action-packed roles and powerful dialogue delivery. In an interview with Variety India, he spoke about his character in his latest film Batwara 1947, his working style, and the question of whether he sees himself as an "ultimate action hero." The film was released on Friday.
Character insights
On his character in 'Batwara 1947'
Deol plays Sikandar Mirza in Batwara 1947, a role he prepared for by focusing on authenticity.
"My character, Sikandar Mirza, had to look authentic, not some larger-than-life superhero," he said.
He also revealed his unique approach to acting, stating that he doesn't rehearse or use glycerine to induce tears.
"I don't rehearse, I can't mug lines. I can't read out my lines...The character has to grow. Those are not just dialogues. That is the character's thought at that moment."
Director and co-star insights
On working with director Rajkumar Santoshi again
Deol, who has worked with director Rajkumar Santoshi on films like Ghatak and Ghayal, praised his evolution as a filmmaker.
"He's always been a director who has always had great subjects and great ideas. And he's written them so well in all his films. And he always likes to bring in something new rather than do what he's done before. And I think he's got a treasure chest of stories out there...So I think he has grown."
Character comparison
Comparing 'Gadar' and 'Batwara 1947'
Deol was also asked to compare his roles in Partition films Gadar and Batwara 1947.
"Tara Singh and Sikandar Mirza are characters who were so happy the way they were. And they didn't know how life was going to change them," he said.
"They stand out because they stand up and they hold up their heads with courage; even if they have to lose their lives, they don't stop."
He noted that Gadar was a more romantic film, though.
Action hero perception
Deol's thoughts on 'Gabru' and being an action hero
When asked about being seen as the ultimate action hero, Deol said, "I've been doing this thing since I took up cinema. Right from the start to this day."
"I am blessed. God has given me such [good] genes, I don't feel my age. I just like to enjoy my work."
He also spoke about his upcoming film Gabru, which he described as a relatable middle-class story, where people migrate to big cities with a lot of hope.