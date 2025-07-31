'I know how much this means to you': Rashmika-Vijay exchange
Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, just dropped and fans are loving it.
The movie started trending after Rashmika Mandanna gave a shout-out to Deverakonda on Instagram, calling out his dedication and performance.
He replied with a heartfelt thank you, making the moment even sweeter for their followers.
Here's what Rashmika wrote
Rashmika posted a still from Kingdom and wrote, "I know how much this means to you and all those who love you @thedeverakonda!! 'Manam kottinam' #kingdom."
Vijay echoed her words in his reply, which only added to the excitement online.
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Kingdom'
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is set in 1990s Sri Lanka and follows an undercover cop trying to reconnect with his brother.
The film features Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse alongside Deverakonda, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Early screenings in the US showed strong interest before its global release.