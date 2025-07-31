Next Article
Punjabi singer Gill Manuke arrested for pulling gun at trainer
Punjabi singer Gill Manuke and his brother landed in police custody after a heated argument at a Mohali gym took a serious turn.
Things escalated when Gill allegedly pulled out a pistol on the trainer during an argument over workout instructions, and the whole scene was caught on CCTV—quickly making its way across social media.
Gill is now being investigated under the Arms Act
Police confirmed they seized a .32 bore pistol from Gill, and both brothers are now being investigated under the Arms Act.
The incident has sparked major backlash online, with many calling out Gill's behavior.
Authorities have made it clear that legal steps will be taken fairly, regardless of his celebrity status.
So far, neither Gill nor his team has commented on what went down.